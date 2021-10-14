Global Protective Gloves Market Key Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global protective gloves market is estimated to be USD 8.69billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.26billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022. This market has been segmented on the basis of material, type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on material, the latex segment is projected to lead the market where as the nitrile segment will grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the latex and nitrile segments is attributed to the increasing demand for low-priced disposable protective gloves in the healthcare industry.

Based on type, the disposable segment of the global protective gloves market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of disposable protective gloves by medical professionals in hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the single-use gloves are deemed more hygienic than re-usable gloves for biological application.

Based on application, the biological segment of the global protective gloves market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biological application offers protection against bacteria, blood or body fluid contamination, and radiation.

Based on end-use industry, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of safety & hygiene for doctors and patients in hospitals and clinics.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing protective gloves market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for protective gloves in the healthcare and manufacturing end-use industries.

Some of the key players operating in the global protective gloves market include Ansell Limited (US), Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), 3M Company (US), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US). These companies have majorly adopted new product development, expansion, agreement, and collaboration as key strategies to enhance their shares in the global protective gloves market.