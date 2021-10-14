3 Really Fun Adult Things To Do In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Kalamazoo is a great place to visit with friends and family, or even if you prefer to travel solo. There are plenty of nature trails, museums, and artistic institutions, but what if you wanted to focus on attractions designed for adults?

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best attractions for adults in the Kalamazoo area. Keep reading to learn about dance clubs, beer tastings and distillery tours, and even a recreational weed dispensary near Kalamazoo, Michigan.

1. Go on a Michigan Alcohol Tour & Tasting

Michigan is no stranger to a great drink. In the Kalamazoo area alone, you can find beer tours and tastings, enjoy a wine tasting or two, or even drop by a distillery for a tour.

Sign Up for a Beer Themed Walking Tour

See why people in Michigan love their local brews and consider signing up for a beer-themed walking tour through the city. Go on a nice tour of the town while sampling local Michigan beer. This is especially fun when booking with a group, and many reviewers say this makes a great bachelorette party activity.

Board the Brew Bus

Maybe you’d like to sample the local beer but would prefer to skip the walk. The Kalamazoo brew bus is a unique way to see the city, try some great drinks, and meet new people in a fun party atmosphere.

Book a Wine Tasting

Not to be outdone by beer or spirits, northern Michigan is also home to several great wineries. Book a wine tasting with friends and have a relaxing afternoon sampling some of the best wines in the region.

Tour a Distillery

If you prefer spirits to beer or wine, there are many distilleries in Michigan to choose from. Places like the Green Door Distilling Company, located right in Kalamazoo, offer great beverages served by knowledgeable bartenders.

2. Drop By a Dance Club

What would a fun, adult weekend be without visiting a dance club? You get to listen and dance along to music, have a few well-made drinks, meet new people, and have a great time with friends. Luckily for you, Kalamazoo has several options to choose from when it comes to bars and clubs.

Club Vortex

Club Vortex is truly one of a kind. A pop-up, LGBTQ-friendly nightclub, this place has fantastic reviews and a great reputation around town. If you’re looking for a great place that’s as welcoming as it is fun, then give this club a try.

The Gatsby

Located in the entertainment district of Kalamazoo, The Gatsby can be described as a sophisticated modern nightclub. They have dancing, live DJs, and even vintage cocktails that round out the prohibition-era feel. If you’re looking for an extra special night, you can also get a VIP bottle service at this venue.

Wild Bull

Wild Bull is a high-energy dance club that plays current rock, pop, and dance music. They can accommodate special events and private parties, and, yes, they do have a mechanical bull. If you’re looking for a place that’s high energy and has a great dance floor, you don’t need to look any further.

3. Visit the Recreational Weed Dispensary Cannamazoo

You might not know it, but Kalamazoo is home to the first 24-hour recreational weed dispensary in all of Michigan. Whether you’re new to the world of recreational weed or simply curious about what Cannamazoo 24hr Recreational Weed Dispensary has to offer, you’ll certainly be in for a treat when you visit.

Something that sets Cannamazoo apart from any other run-of-the-mill recreational weed dispensary is the volume of variety they have in store. As if being open 24-hours a day isn’t enough, you can also explore top-shelf drinkables, edibles, prerolls, flowers, and concentrates like wax or vapes. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another dispensary near Kalamazoo, Michigan, with such variety.

As another bonus, Cannamazzo has specials and deals running constantly. No matter when you plan on visiting, you can take advantage of one of these special offers. Visiting on a Wednesday? Enjoy 15% off of all concentrates. Maybe you’ve stopped by in-person, but want to place an online order now that you’re back home. Shop between 12 and 8 am, and you’ll get 15% off on your purchase.

Visiting this recreational weed dispensary near Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a great way to broaden your recreational weed horizons. Take the opportunity to browse, relax, and have a great vacation.

Explore Kalamazoo Today

If you find yourself in the Kalamazoo area and want a fun, adult experience, you don’t need to look far to find something to do. Whether you end up at a high-energy dance club, a distillery tour, or at Michigan’s only 24-hour recreational weed dispensary, you’ll find a unique adult-oriented event that’s one of a kind.