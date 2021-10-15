ArhamSoft to Showcase Its Innovative IT Products at GITEX 2021

Lahore, Pakistan, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. is pleased to announce its participation in the world’s biggest tech show, GITEX, at Dubai World Trade Center UAE.

As a significant part of the digital revolution, ArhamSoft believes in the interconnected power of business, innovation, and technology. We recently won the Pakistan Digital Award, and Clutch also recognized us as a top-rated custom software development company.

With this all and a lot more at our end, we are pleased to join in big tech players appearing at GITEX Technology Week.

GITEX is one of the most significant community events that bring the leading brands, next-gen innovators, global startups, investors, and founders under one roof.

Mr. Irfan Zafar, CEO of ArhamSoft, said, “We are delighted to confirm our place at GITEX and display our creative and exciting array of business solutions once again. We see our continuous presence at GITEX as a significant achievement in the company’s expansion strategy in the Middle East.”

“We are eagerly waiting to connect with IT consumers and tech partners from around the world,” he added.

ArhamSoft takes on this opportunity to showcase its innovative range of IT products and business solutions, offering unbeatable performance at a highly competitive cost.

The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Center from 17 to 21 October. This year it will be home to;

700+ startups from 60+ countries

400+ of the most active investors

450+ Speakers

ArhamSoft always strives to ignite positive and productive change in the business community in particular and society on the whole. So, it is a proud moment for us to exhibit at the world’s gigantic hub for business owners, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the globe.

Meet us at:

Stand Number Z5-309

Zabeel Hall 5

Dubai World Trade Center

United Arab Emirates

About ArhamSoft:

ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. is a global software services provider. Established in 2007, the company has matured into a mid-sized, ISO-certified IT organization delivering innovative business solutions and technology services across multiple domains. It devotedly operates with a synergistic approach and aims to set a benchmark of excellence and perfection in providing enterprise-grade custom software solutions. ArhamSoft uses the best industry practices and modern technology stack to build business solutions for companies and serve the community through innovative projects like Mathlete.

In addition, ArhamSoft has developed a full-fledged offshore outsourcing division to provide IT services to clients worldwide through dedicated resources.

Contact Person:

Name: Danish Hameed

Designation: Business Development Manager

Mobile NO: +92 3459666526

Email: danish.hameed@arhamsoft.com

Office Address: 17 – N Block, Main Boulevard, Johar Town, Lahore Pakistan.

Website: https://www.arhamsoft.com/