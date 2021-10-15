Cisdem AppCrypt 6.4.0 Improves App Locking and Website Blocking Performances

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been updated to version 6.4.0. The update fixes a few issues to improve performance and user experience.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac is an app locker and website blocker rolled into one. It allows users to lock individual apps with password and records the failed attempts to open locked apps. It can also block access to websites and webpages with password.

“AppCrypt 6.0.0 added an auto lock feature,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “In this update, we make this feature optional in case some users don’t want it. Now users can choose to use or not use the auto lock when they lock apps. The update also fixes a few issues such as an app locking issue that could happen with Mac using multiple displays. Users can update to version 6.4.0 for free!”

What’s new in version 6.4.0?

Fixed lock issue when using multiple monitors.

Fixed issue of blocking parent directory websites.

Fixed issue of importing config files from other devices.

Supported custom selecting auto lock.

Fixed the saving issue after enabling the WebBlock function.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:

Block websites and webpages with password

AppCrypt can block specific websites and webpages on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and browsers. It can also block websites by category such as social media or gaming. Users can also use it to block all websites except approved ones. The blocking is hard to bypass due to the password that users set.

Lock apps with password

AppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to access it. If the password entered is wrong, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt with date and time and capture a photo of the intruder.

There is an auto lock feature. When enabled, the feature will automatically relock an unlocked app after it’s not active for a customizable amount of time.

Schedule website blocking and app locking

There is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. This feature can help limit time spent on websites and apps.

Support importing and exporting the configuration file

Users with multiple Macs can easily configure AppCrypt across their machines with the configuration file. The file will include the configurations on website blocking and app locking.

Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protection

Compatible with macOS 10.12 or later, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 6.4.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.