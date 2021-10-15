CHETU ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PAX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Sunrise, Florida, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading provider of world-class payment software development and support services, today announced its partnership with PAX Technology, Inc., a leading payments solutions provider, and that it has been added to the company’s global partner network to create unique payment experiences for ISOs/MSPs, PayFacs, PSPs, payment gateway providers and payment processors. As a PAX partner, Chetu will be able to extend the functionality of PAX POS systems with custom apps and integrated solutions for the entire PAX family of devices, including PAX Smart Series, MPOS, countertop & pin pad devices.

One of the largest electronic payment solutions providers in the world, PAX Technology, Inc.’s POS terminals are used throughout numerous industries and in over 120 countries. Utilizing its own large, global presence, Chetu can leverage its backend industry experience in the very same industries to create unparalleled point-of-sale solutions for mutual clients, including:

Configuration of the PAX SDK to enable application development for POS systems.

Building standalone, semi-integrated, and fully integrated POS applications for PAX’s Android-based devices.

Customizing PAX systems and creating easy-to-use payment solutions with UX modules that include multi-payment options such as mobile wallets, EMV, NFC, Apple Pay, and self-service.

Providing integration services with third-party software systems using Rest APIs to extend the functionality of PAX’s payment applications.

“Chetu is beyond thrilled to be partnered with a prominent payment solutions provider such as PAX,” said William Dawsey, vice president of sales for payments at Chetu. “We recognize the tremendous value that PAX provides to its clients and look forward to offering our decades of experience in payments software development to help customize and amplify PAX’s solutions for clients worldwide.”

Chetu’s status as a PAX partner allows them to successfully integrate with PAX POS systems, develop and deploy apps on the PAXSTORE, and implement custom terminal application flows for cash discount, pay-at-the-table, and other loyalty-based applications.

“PAX, and its easy-to-use SDK, large number of devices, and Android operating system capabilities, makes it an attractive payment solutions provider to offer our clients looking to leverage a POS provider in their applications,” said Jaideep Sharma, director of operations for payments solutions at Chetu. “Given the increasing demand for mobile payment applications, our partnership with PAX will only further our capabilities to meet our clients’ needs.”

Along with PAX, Chetu maintains partnerships with other major payment solutions providers and remains an internationally recognized expert in payment processing and POS software development.

“PAX Technology, Inc. is always looking to augment our partner network with skilled POS software development partners such as Chetu, said Kenneth Shember, vice president of middle markets & ISV/VAR solutions at PAX Technology, Inc. It is third-party development partners like Chetu that allow PAX to better cater to its clients and continue to provide them with innovative payment processing solutions.”

For more information on Chetu’s expertise with PAX’s solutions, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of payment software development and support services. Partnered with some of the world’s largest payment solutions providers – such as PAX, Ingenico, Verifone, and Clover – Chetu specializes in block hour support for payment terminals, building semi-integrated and fully integrated POS systems, and programming standalone payment applications and payment flows for MSPs, PayFacs, ISOs, and VARs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 16 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and more than 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.chetu.com/payments.php

About PAX Technology, Inc.:

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.pax.us and follow @paxtechnology.

