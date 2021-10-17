Technology Advancement in Global Face Shield Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global face shield market is estimated to be USD 3.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as awareness due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, stringent regulations pertaining to safety of personnel, and rising awareness about industrial occupational hazards is driving the face shield market.

Major players profiled in the report include 3M (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Lakeland Industries (US), Radians Inc (US), DuPont Teijin Films (US), MCR Safety (US), Protective Industrial Products (US), Prestige Ameritech (US).

Players in the face shield market are mainly concentrating on the strategies of expansion, new product launch, and contracts to meet the growing demand for face shield in various end-use industries.

The growth of the face shield market has been largely influenced by new product launch done by major players. The adoption of the strategy of new product launch has helped companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers. Companies such as Honewell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), MSA Safety (US), and Lakeland Industries (US) are adopting these strategies to maintain their premium position in the market.

Honeywell International Inc launched Spectra Shield 6472, which is specially designed to meet military protection requirements. It is a highest performing ballistic material for military helmets and other gear.Honeywell International Inc. developed a new face shield technology with optical clarity to protect electricity workers from arc flash and electrocution. The new prism shield new arc flash face shield is named Salisbury. This face shield is based on the nanotechnology that allows a wide spectrum of light to enter the lens of the face shield.

MSA Safety Inc. unveiled a breakthrough innovation, named LUNAR, small wireless, cloud ready device for high-level protection for fire fighters. This was presented in the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference in Indianapolis.

3M developed a 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material-series, 5600 fire coat comfort trim, used to manufacture turnout gear. This new design makes the turnout gear more comfortable for firefighters.

Companies also adopted expansion as a strategy to expand their market presence. For instance, in March 2020, Lakeland Industries Inc. increased the capacity of seam-sealed products by 30% in facilities in China, Vietnam, and India.3M expanded its USD 150 million R&D facility at Carlton, Australia. The facility was built to develop innovative products across 46 technology platforms to generate solutions for customers.