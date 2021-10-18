Lucintel Forecasts Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Market to $0.2 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Market is projected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.

Browse 99 figures / charts and 80 tables in this 239-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in repair and rehab in the global construction industry market by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use (civil, and residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on fiber type, the repair and rehab in the global construction industry market is segmented into carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon fiber composites market is expected to remain the largest segment due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability. It is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.

Based on application the civil infrastructure segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways and tunnels resulting in increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction, and can allow increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction. Civil infrastructure is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete bridges, tunnels and highways.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry because of growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of frequently occurring earthquake and seismic activity and therefore, the need for lighter construction materials, and more seismic resistant structures.

Major players of repair and rehab in the global construction industry market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson, and Master Builders Solutions are among the major repair and rehab in the global construction industry providers.

