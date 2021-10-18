Lucintel Forecasts Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Industry Market to Reach $4.4 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Industry Market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of epoxy resin in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.

Browse 80 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in epoxy resin in the global composites industry market by applications (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Electrical and electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the epoxy resin in the global composites industry market is segmented into transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the electrical and electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to introduction of new aircraft programs and increasing penetration of composites in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350.

“Asia pacific will dominate the epoxy resin in the global composites industry market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the increasing demand for tablets, computers, and cell phones in APAC spurred growth for epoxy resin in the electrical and electronics segment. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of epoxy resin in the global composites industry market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexion, Huntsman, Olin, Nan Ya Plastics, Aditya Birla, and Kukdo Chemical are among the major epoxy resin in the global composites industry providers.

