Lucintel Forecasts Flame Retardant Resin in the Transportation Composites Market to Reach $0.3 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the Flame Retardant Resin in the Transportation Composites Market is projected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight composite parts to meet FST (fire, smoke, toxicity) properties for interior parts in transportation such as roof, lavatory, seats, partitions, sidewalls, ceiling panels, doors, windows, and slide out panels.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 94 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market by resin (epoxy, phenolic, polyester, vinyl ester and others), by application (automotive, and mass transit), component (interior, exterior, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) .

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-resin-in-transportation-composites-market.aspx

“Polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin, the flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market is segmented into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, vinyl ester and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the high fire resistance property then other resin. Phenolic resin in the flame retardant resin in the transportation composites is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increased awareness on its performance and the increased demand for lightweight components in the global markets.

“Within the flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest Application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to wider use in lamp reflectors, air spoilers, body panels, motors and generators, automotive ignition parts, wire and cabling system, and electrical component.

“Europe will dominate the flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for flame retardant resin in the transportation composites because of the domestic sales and higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles have increased. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-resin-in-transportation-composites-market.aspx

Major players of flame retardant resin in the transportation composites market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Hexion, and Sumitomo are among the major flame retardant resin in the transportation composites providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-resin-in-transportation-composites-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com