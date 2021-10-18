Lucintel Forecasts Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach $0.6 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the natural fiber composites market is projected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials in various applications, such as automotive, building & construction, and others.

Browse 92 figures / charts and 75 tables in this 160-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in natural fiber composites market by application (automotive, building and construction, and others), fiber (hemp, flax, kenaf, jute, and others), resin (polypropylene, polyethylene, polylactic acid, and others), process (compression molding, injection molding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World).

“Flax market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on fiber, the natural fiber composites market is segmented into hemp, flax, kenaf, jute, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the flax market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its environmentally friendly alternative of synthetic fibers in fiber reinforced polymer composites. Hemp natural fiber composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

“Within the natural fiber composites market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing concern for passenger safety, government mandates for better fuel economy, and end-of-life vehicles directive. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the natural fiber composites market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for natural fiber composites because of growth in applications. Europe is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of due to higher acceptance level of environmentally sustainable composite materials by automotive OEMs, government directives.

Major players of natural fiber composites market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Procotex, FlexForm, FiberGran, GreenGran, and Tecnaro are among the major natural fiber composites providers.

