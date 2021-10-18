Lucintel Forecasts ATO in the Global Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market to grow at a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the ATO in the Global Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing safety & security measures for smoke and flammability in construction and electrical & electronics industries, growing fire safety regulations and recycling of antimony.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches market by application (plastics, textiles, rubber, glass and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others)and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-in-the-global-flame-retardant-masterbatches-market.aspx

“Plastics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches market is segmented into plastics, textiles, rubber, glass and others. Lucintel forecasts that the plastics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the plastic materials that are used in applications that require higher performance in areas demanding heat resistance, chemical resistance, fire retardancy, and mechanical strength.

“Within the ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches market, the building and construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the building and construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their increasing use in plastics as building material and rising safety regulations.

“Europe and North America will dominate the ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches market in near future”

Europe and North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to presence of major manufacturers, technological advancement & innovation in flame retardants and increasing focus on healthcare security.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-in-the-global-flame-retardant-masterbatches-market.aspx

Major players of ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Akzonobel, Albermale, Ampacet, BASF, and Clariant are among the major ATO in the global flame retardant masterbatches providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-in-the-global-flame-retardant-masterbatches-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com