Lucintel Forecasts Metamaterial Market to grow at a CAGR of 62% to 64% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Metamaterial Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 62% to 64% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for modeling & simulation of metamaterial-based devices for industrial applications, increasing focus on developing efficient solar power solutions and technological advancement.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in metamaterial market by material (electromagnetic metamaterial, terahertz metamaterial, photonic metamaterial, tunable metamaterial, and frequency selective surface (FSS) ,metamaterial), application (antenna and radar, sensors, cloaking devices, superlens, light & sound filtering, and other), end use industry (aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, energy & power, medical, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Aerospace & defense market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the metamaterial market is segmented into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, energy & power, medical, and automotive. Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace & defense market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing usage of communication antenna applications and rising funds from DOD, DARPA, and NASA for satellite communication and radar applications and increasing usage of invisibility cloak.

“Asia pacific will dominate the metamaterial market in near future”

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing development of new materials to revolutionize telecommunication and power industry.

Major players of metamaterial market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Kymeta Corporation, Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Multiwave Technologies AG, MediWise Ltd., MetaShield LLC., JEM Engineering, LLC, Echodyne, Inc. are among the major metamaterial providers.

