Creative Diagnostics Now Launches Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variants

Shirley, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — As a global leading supplier of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics has recently launched a serial of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variants, which can be used in commercial lateral flow rapid antigen tests and help scientific researchers to better study SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging and circulating around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.K. variant B.1.1.7, the Brazil variant P.1, the South Africa variant B.1.351, and the most recent Indian variant B.1.617 are particularly concerning because of their high prevalence. Delta variants have multiple mutations in the S1 subunit, including three mutations in RBD. These mutations seem to increase the ability of RBD to bind to ACE2 and evade the immune system. The research report claims that this variant replicates faster and at a higher level, which explains why it has a much higher spread than other variants. Diagnostic testing remains a key component of managing the spread of COVID-19.

To help global researchers face the challenges caused by emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, now Creative Diagnostics has developed the highly sensitive monoclonal antibody pair against SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid for use in commercial lateral flow rapid antigen testing. Using CD antibodies, all major circulating mutations including Delta and Lambda can be detected in clinical tests. These new products can be manufactured in multigram quantities weekly, and can be used in commercial antigen detection assays worldwide, with no cross-reaction with other respiratory pathogens.

Several products has been launched in this release, for instance, the Recombinant Anti-SARS-CoV-2 NP monoclonal antibody (CABT-MMB2), which can be used for ELISA(Cap), ELISA(Det), and FIA. This product contains antibody of animal origin, mostly in buffered solution. And it is noted that these antibodies are for research and laboratory use only, not intended for diagnostic, therapeutic, drug, household or other uses.

“Researchers and scientists across the life science industry are faced with growing complexity and challenge due to the multiple circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, requiring more tools to assist and advance SARS-CoV-2 research. We continually update our SARS-CoV-2 related product portfolio to support the developing needs of our customers, providing laboratories with high quality antigens and antibodies that enable progress in their studies.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics. “These highly sensitive antibody pairs can detect all variants including Lambda and Delta, with competitive price for reduced production costs.”

In addition, Creative Diagnostics has also produced a collection of recombinant antigens for SARS-CoV-2 variants. These reagents can be used to evaluate the efficacy of the antibodies and vaccination. Creative Diagnostics has a full range of ready-to-use wild-type and newly emerged mutant SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped lentiviruses to support the study of the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and human ACE2 in a physiologically relevant context.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components and critical assay reagents. It also provides contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services to the diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market. It aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.