GJEL Recognized as Top Law Firm By Best Lawyers & US News & World Report

San Jose, CA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — GJEL has been recognized as Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms for 2022 by Best Lawyers and US News & World Report.

Best Lawyers is a peer review publication that recognizes attorneys and law firms that are leaders in the industry. The peer review methodology is designed to capture professional attorneys’ opinions about their colleagues in their respective practice and geographical areas.

The process to win the Best Law Firms award requires the winner to be nominated by individuals not employed by the firm. The nominations are peer reviewed by currently recognized lawyers who assess the impact of the reported firm’s work. Then the feedback is analyzed and the firm’s credentials and its good standing with the local bar association is confirmed. Finally, Best Lawyers releases the winners of the year’s awards.

The Best Law Firm award is practice area and location-specific. The Best Lawyers review method considers hundreds of factors when selecting the year’s winner. These factors include:

Comments from attorneys previously recognized by Best Lawyers;

The firm’s impact in its specific practice area;

Review of the firm’s previous Best Lawyers awards, including Lawyer of the Year; and

Analysis of the firm’s expertise in its practice area.

GJEL received recognition for its California-based personal injury litigation – plaintiffs practice area, as well as its mass tort litigation/class actions – plaintiffs practice area. In these practice areas, GJEL represents victims of negligence and other tortious conduct; attorneys fight for clients to receive fair compensation. GJEL’s other practice areas include torts like hit-and-run car accidents and wrongful death claims.

GJEL is proud to receive this recognition from our colleagues from a national reviewer like Best Lawyers.

In addition to being named a 2021 best law firm, five GJEL attorneys have also received recognition from their peers through Best Lawyers. These recognized attorneys are

Luke Ellis,

Andrew R. Gillin,

Ralph L. Jacobson,

James P. Larsen, and

Kristin M. Lucey.

All GJEL’s recognized attorneys received praise for their personal injury and mass tort action litigation on behalf of California plaintiffs. Luke Ellis and Andy Gillin have consistently earned this award since 2007.

All the attorneys at GJEL “love to fight for the little guys,” comments Andy Gillin. “Our team of attorneys is humbled to have our work recognized by Best Lawyers as a Best Law Firm in 2021. If you need a competent attorney in a personal injury or mass tort claim, reach out to us. We stand at the ready to get you the compensation you deserve.”

GJEL strives to cultivate a one-on-one relationship with clients to understand the individual needs and goals of clients throughout the litigation process. To maintain this relationship, the firm is selective about the clients it takes on and focuses on quality over quantity. In an effort to serve clients throughout California, GJEL has offices throughout California, including in San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley, Hayward, and other cities.