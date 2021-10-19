Embrace the spirit of India with The Advitya

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — An unparalleled legacy that spans millennia. Pure, authentic craft sourced from artisans across the Indian sub-continent. Our vast collection of different craft forms celebrates the heritage of some of the world’s oldest handicrafts.

Imagined in India, The Advitya offers a unique selection of modern and elegant home décor products. Brass home decor manufacturers in India design and curate products that exude superior craftsmanship and reflect global trends from Scandinavian design-inspired lanterns to geometric photo frames.

Home is where the heart is; a house becomes a home when you add pieces of your personality to the interiors. These could be anything – photos of your loved ones, a rug that you picked up on your travel, furniture that once sat in your grandfather’s study, or souvenirs you picked up on your vacations.

Anything you could consider home décor is what makes four walls and a roof a home, and when you want to create the perfect interiors for your home, all you have to do comes to The Advitya! Brass handicrafts manufacturers in India This is where décor dreams come alive – it doesn’t matter what your interior design preferences are; we are quite sure that we have something that will capture your fancy.

We aim to give you the perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern. So, if we offer you a Ganesha statue that is embedded in tradition, we can also offer you one dressed in the garb of a doctor or one pulling a reindeer sleigh!

Our buy home decor items online india are made from a range of materials, including metals such as brass and silver, wood, crystal and papier-mâché. This gives you the freedom of choosing what you want in your home – in terms of colors, textures and then some more! If you want to give your living space a modern yet spiritual touch, you can choose from our extensive range of religious figurines, including those of Ganesha and Krishna.

Our Buddha statues and Buddhist monks are incredibly popular because while the former can give a sense of serenity to space, the latter can add a sense of whimsy and quirk! You should also check out our incredible selection of Diyas – from ones that you can hang from the wall to ones you can place on tables; there is so much to pick from.

The Advitya offers access to reserves of handcrafted artifacts – either richly curated by partnering with impaneled artisan communities and independent artists. Borrowing inspiration from our ‘Karigar’ roots, we devote this gateway to the uniformly evolving and ever inspirational creation of Indian Artisan-ship.

Our mission is to offer the global audience a gateway to decoration items for home in India and incite a conversation dedicated to conserving arts and crafts. India is famously known for the “Treasure trove of Indian handicrafts.” These handicrafts have also earned endless country love. Hence, we bring to you handiworks directly here from India under one roof.

To bring your home to life, you need decor with outstanding pieces of craftsmanship and art that you can see and feel. Every detail matters – clean designs, meticulous craftsmanship, stunning portraits and artifacts, personal touches and colors, and the highest quality materials. The art is functional, beautiful and has a view. You may never know who created these works of art. However, you know from where to order – The Advitya.