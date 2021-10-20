Organic Personal Care Market Future Scope and Competitive Analysis with Key Players 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 20 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Organic personal care Market research report interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress in the industry. It provides overall industry survey, product description, wide array of applications, top players, and development forecast. It enhances understanding about that market along with new business trends.

The Organic personal care Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global organic personal care market size is expected to value at USD 25.1 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing need for organic and natural skin-care and hair-care products in the cosmetics sector. The key factors responsible for the growth of market include growing awareness about individual health and safety, increasing disposable income, and improved lifestyle mainly in developed economies. Globally, the organic personal care market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 9.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, growing concerns related with the use of chemical based cosmetics and their environmental impact is spurring the introduction of natural and organic cosmetics skin-care products by industry players, is considered as major stimulant for the growth of the industry. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among consumers with the use of synthetic products, and growing emphasis on environment-friendly cosmetics products are attributing to progress of the organic personal care industry in recent years. Shifting customer preference towards organic cosmetics, alongside consummation of naturally sustainable products are expanding the reach of the organic personal care market in near future. Production of such products minimizes the chemical waste during manufacturing processes and dependency on the petroleum-based resources.

It is estimated that the hair-care cosmetics is expected to grow at significant rate in near future. The major reason for rise in the demand of organic hair-care products is to control hair fall, dandruff free hair, and conditioned hair. These factors are further driving the growth of the market. Organic cosmetics do not include chemical substances such as ammonia, sulfurized elements, and paraben, ultimately promoting the demand for organic cosmetics instead of synthetically derived products. The other segment of the market is oral-care, which is generating maximum revenue in the organic personal care industry. The regular use of the natural ingredients in oral care products provides necessary protection against gum diseases, periodontitis, and bleeding in oral region.

Cosmetic products derived from organic ingredients are highly efficient and stable due to which these are favored among the consumers. Most of the organic products in health-care does not provide any sort of side effects or reaction with its use, unlike most of the chemical products. Organic products are manufactured in such a way that it does not constitute any sort of undesirable characteristics of their natural ingredients or raw materials such as odor, strong colors and aromas while utilizing only their benefits.

Most of the organic cosmetics consists of topical creams and lotions derived from naturally available materials. These raw material or ingredients consists of herbal plants, roots, florae and naturally-derived oils, also some of the products also consists of the natural substances found in beeswax and animal-derived products. Manufacturing processes of organic care products involves mixture of raw materials and different catalyst agents, preservers, surface active agents, hygroscopic substances and emulsifiers. The raw materials are derived mainly from certificated crops. They are biodegradable and are capable of preserving natural chemical characteristics.

The organic personal care industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the various approvals regarding the use of organic cosmetics products by governmental authorities such as FDA. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the organic personal care market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Malaysia are leading the Asia-Pacific market with improved lifestyle, growing personal expenditure and significant investment by market players due to numerous potential opportunities in the region.

Some of the companies for Organic Personal Care market are:

The Body Shop, Burt’s Bee, Amway Inc., Aveda Corporations, Arbonne International, Kiehl’s Co., Natura Cosmetics, and L’Occitaneen Provence.

