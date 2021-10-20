Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Medical Tapes and Bandages Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2025. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes that are employed to assist bandage or the other wound dressings are known as “Medical Tapes”. On the other hand, Medical bandages could be defined as a cotton gauge cloth helpful for supporting splint or surgical dressing. Medical tapes and bandages are mainly used to uphold moistness at place of dressing. They offer bacterial & mechanical safety to the wound, and promote wound healing.

The factors that propel the development of the market include increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising number of surgeries, and increasing aged population. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing consciousness about progressive wound care. Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.10% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Tapes

Fabric tapes

Paper tapes

Plastic tapes

Other tapes

Bandages

Muslin bandage rolls

Elastic bandage

Triangular bandage

Orthopedic bandage

Elastic plaster bandage

Other bandages

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Surgical wound treatment

Traumatic wound treatment

Ulcer treatment

Sports injury

Burn injury

Other injury

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics

Homecare

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew PLC

3M

Derma Sciences

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson

Paul Hartmann AG and many others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

