IoT based remote patient monitoring system in Ghana: A complete overview

Ghana, Ghana, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — As technology has advanced, and sensors have been miniaturized, there have been attempts to employ contemporary technology in several industries to improve the quality of human existence. One significant subject of study that has seen technological acceptance is healthcare. People in need of healthcare services find it too expensive, especially in developing countries.

As a result, this initiative attempts to tackle a healthcare problem that society is now experiencing. The primary goal of the best remote patient monitoring solutions in Accra was to create a remote healthcare system. It is divided into three sections. The first phase involved employing sensors to detect the patient’s vital signs, transmitting data to cloud storage, and finally giving the observed data for remote viewing. The data may be seen remotely, allowing a doctor or guardian to monitor a patient’s health status when they are not at the hospital.

The Internet of Things concept has been widely used to connect accessible medical resources and give patients intelligent, dependable, and effective healthcare services. Health monitoring for active and supported living is one of the paradigms that may harness IoT benefits to improve the patient’s lifestyle. In this study, we have shown the IOT based remote patient monitoring system. The project’s objective was to develop the best remote patient monitoring solutions in Accra built with locally available sensors and inexpensive if mass-produced.

A remote patient health monitoring system is an Internet of Things device that may be used in our homes with patients or the elderly to monitor real-time health measures such as temperature, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms on a portable device. In the event of an emergency, which in this example would be a fluctuation of sensor readings outside of the normal range, this IoT device would automatically broadcast notifications to users. This device consists of a thermometer, an electrocardiogram sensor, and a sphygmomanometer that are linked to an Arduino that sends data to servers through a wifi module. The servers subsequently calculate the data, which is ultimately displayed on portable devices. For more information visit our site https://sisgain.com/ & send mail to hr@sisgain.com.