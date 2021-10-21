Hodusoft introduces Zendesk CRM integration to Contact Center Software

Denver, USA, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — India-based unified communications software maker HoduSoft today announced its contact center software HoduCC’s integration with popular customer relationship management (CRM) system Zendesk.

HoduCC is an omnichannel contact center software from HoduSoft used by over 250 customers worldwide in more than 40 countries. The integration of HoduCC with Zendesk CRM will help companies track, prioritize, and resolve customer support interactions.

“HoduSoft continuously endeavors to enrich customer value with innovative products. The integration of HoduCC with Zendesk, a well-known CRM will help our customers to get the best of both worlds. HoduCC contact center users will be able to access the CRM functions from the dashboard, saving crucial time and increasing productivity,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

The integrated contact center software will allow automated ticket generation through Zendesk CRM. As soon as a ticket is generated, service agents can connect with the customer through the HoduCC call plugin. Other functions such as mute and unmute, call disposition, call on hold, DTMF, among others, make an enriching call center CRM integration for businesses of all sizes.

Key benefits of Contact Center Software integration with Zendesk CRM:

Click-to-Call: Single-click calling to help agents save time

Call Pop-ups: Call alerts to cut time for callers and agents

Automated Ticketing: Auto-generated ticket through Zendesk CRM

WebRTC Standard Options: For powerful voice and video communication

Call Dispositions: One-click call disposition to record the call results instantly

Robust Reporting and Advanced Analytics: Access to real-time reports and analytics

HoduCC omnichannel contact center software empowers customer service agents to access all information from a single interface without toggling between multiple screens.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps growing call and contact center teams resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

