Prime Healthcare Receives the 2021 Healthgrades Award

Ontario, California, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — In September 2021, Prime Healthcare was recognized as a five-star recipient for women’s healthcare by Healthgrades. The award honors US care facilities that have significantly surpassed the others in care quality delivery. Many Prime Healthcare facilities across the United States have earned this recognition, and the data comes from a detailed analysis of patient outcomes in over 16 states from 2017 to 2019.

Awards such as the Healthgrades 2021 Women’s Care Excellence play a vital role in helping the intended audience make the right healthcare decisions. They do so by highlighting the hospitals that deliver significantly better care quality with no compromise on patient transparency.

Some of the Prime Healthcare care facilities recognized by Healthgrades are as follow:

· Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

· Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, Texas

· Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas

· Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, Texas

· Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, Texas

· Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, New Jersey

· St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, New Jersey

· Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, Nevada

· Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Another Testament to the Prime Healthcare Quality

Prime Healthcare is currently one of the largest hospital chains in the world. It has won numerous accolades for excellence in care delivery, and the Healthgrades award is its latest feather in the cap. Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, the Chief Medical Officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare, said, “We are honored and humbled to receive the 5-star recognition for excellence in women’s healthcare as Prime’s mission is to provide compassionate quality care to every community and every patient,”.

The 2021 award is a testament to the relentless efforts of Prime Healthcare’s leadership and clinician teams to ensure the best outcome for all its patients. “Now more than ever, women are referencing trusted information to confidently evaluate hospitals and make important health care decisions about where to deliver their baby and where to access broader OB-GYN care. The Healthgrades 2021 Women’s Care Excellence Awards help support these decisions by highlighting the hospitals that are committed to providing superior care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.

Every year, Healthgrades analyses the quality of care women receive during events such as childbirth and gynecologic procedures at hospitals in the United States. The premier distinction of healthcare ventures such as Prime Healthcare is based on clinical quality outcomes for well over 32 conditions and procedures. Healthgrades’ precision data collection methods and meticulous analysis make Prime Healthcare’s care quality standards a benchmark for all other care facilities.

Healthgrades has recognized hospitals under the Prime Healthcare chain, with more than 300 achievements in clinical excellence across a wide variety of specialties. Prime hospitals have received Healthgrades awards more times than any other health system in the country for six consecutive years, 2016-2021.

Prime Healthcare: A Brief Refresh

Dr. Prem Reddy, the California-based Cardiologist, founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 and catalyzed its exponential growth in the years that came. With the unwavering support of his physician leaders, Dr. Prem Reddy has demonstrated his ability to transform failing hospitals into profitable ventures consistently and hence the motto of Prime Healthcare, ‘Saving Jobs, Saving Lives and Saving hospitals.’

Prime Healthcare owns over 46 hospitals and continues to grow steadily with expenditures over $1.7 billing to acquire hospitals on the verge of foreclosure. The Prime Healthcare management team led by Dr. Prem Reddy is adept at unlocking new levels of performance and quality from healthcare facilities faltering from weak management, revenue bleed, and the lack of infrastructural upgrades to keep up with the digital age.

Dr. Reddy’s exhaustive experience in managing care facilities enables him to craft impactful operational strategies that improve claims management and billing processes. Prime Healthcare facilities inject efficiency into hospital management by eliminating redundancies and gridlocks in clinical decision-making, claims management, and accounts receivables management. Ultimately such a meticulous hospital management effort translates into healthy revenues and profitability which explains the golden touch of Dr. Prem Reddy and his leadership team.