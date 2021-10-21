Printed Electronics Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Printed Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Printing Technology (Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing), Application (Displays, PV Cells), Resolution, Material (Inks, Substrates), End-use Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for printed electronic products in automotive and transportation industry and growth of the consumer electronics industry are among the factors driving the growth of the printed electronics market.

The screen printing technology to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.

Screen printing is one of the oldest and most versatile printing techniques used globally. This printing technique is used for printing posters, labels, signage boards, textiles, and electronic circuit boards, as well as to manufacture printed sensors and printed batteries. Screen printing produces electrodes and electrical lines of LED panels, touch panels, and solar cells. Additionally, the technology enables development of large designs and the thicker application of inks on the surface of substrates. Thus, the screen printing technology accounted the largest size of the printed electronics market during the forecast period.

The inks segment of the printed electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The inks segment held the major share of the printed electronics market in 2020. Also, the segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Inks are one of the key materials used in the fabrication of printed electronics. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand for advanced printing technologies, improved quality conductive inks, and compact devices. For instance, graphene ink is being developed to develop low-cost, flexible, water-repellent, and highly conductive electronic circuits.

The printed electronics market for aerospace & defense is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The printed electronics market for aerospace & defense is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry due to low weight, relative simplicity, and high reliability, resulting in low maintenance requirements. In addition, the printing of electronic circuits on 3D surfaces is enabling market players to develop advanced materials for missiles, aircraft wings, rockets, and other defense equipment.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The region also held the largest share of the overall printed electronics market, followed by Americas, Europe, and RoW. The printed electronics market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. China, Japan, and South Korea adopt printed electronics at a higher rate owing to the benefits offered by them, including transparent, lightweight, flexible and stretchable materials. Moreover, industrial developments and a concentration of manufacturing activities in China and Japan drive economic growth of the region, which, in turn, is expected to result in increased adoption of printed electronics in APAC.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Molex, LLC (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) are some of the key players in the printed electronics market.

