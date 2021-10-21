BUSY Accelerates Business of Retail Shops, Becomes Catalyst for Growth Amid the Pandemic

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — BUSY – one of the most preferred integrated business accounting and management software has undertaken the initiative to accelerate the business of retail shops through its advanced retail billing software features. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for retail businesses. The business owners faced immense challenges in recording transactions manually, managing workflow tasks, and reconciliation of their spreadsheets. To make it easy for business owners, BUSY has upgraded the retail version of its software to automate and fasten the accounting and business management processes for retail shops.

Commenting on the retail billing software advancement, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Co-founder & Director of BUSY, said, “Reconciling ledgers manually is a tedious task. Additionally, retail businesses need accuracy and speed in processing the high volume of transactions. We at BUSY work strategically to automate and standardize the billing process for retail shops. Through automation and technologically advanced retail billing software, we look forward to bringing efficiency and accelerating business growth for retail shop owners.”

Incepted in 1993, BUSY software has sold more than 3,60,000 licenses in over 20 countries. It is recognized as one of the most trusted billing software for retail shops in India, South Asia, Middle East Asia, and Africa.

“We have been empowering diverse businesses for more than two decades and helping them manage their businesses astoundingly. We have reached several milestones in our business journey and aim to become a supporting business partner for our retail shop clients,” he added.

To acquire a new customer base in the retail segment, BUSY provides a free trial version of its software with powerful billing features. It includes free access to the software’s most popular features to be used for 30 days. After the trial period, the shop owners can upgrade the retail billing software to any of the company’s editions of their choice.

The company offers – Basic, Standard, and Enterprise Editions for its clients. Its basic edition starts from INR 9000; the standard edition starts from INR 13500, and the Enterprise edition starts from INR 18000 for a single user. The given pricing excludes GST.

Apart from retail shop business, BUSY is widely used across other business segments such as FMCG, Manufacturing, Trading, Distribution, and Services. In a short period, the company has built a strong network of more than 500 channel partners, thousands of resellers, and solutions partners across the globe.

About BUSY

Busy is an integrated business accounting and management software for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 3,60,00 licenses sold in over 20 countries, it is one of the leading business accounting software in India, South Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa. Since its inception in 1993, BUSY has been empowering all types of MSMEs by helping them manage not just their accounts but also other business management processes like inventory, invoicing, taxation, orders, payroll, customer support and much more.