Latest Update on Waterproofing Chemicals Market Industry Leaders

Waterproofing chemicals are especially required for improving the waterproofing capability of structures constantly dealing with liquids. The waterproofing chemicals market have different types of chemistries involved in the manufacturing of miscellaneous waterproofing systems/technologies. These chemistries comprise PVC, TPO, EPDM and bitumen,among other chemicals — which include crystalline waterproofing chemicals, liquid acrylic elastomeric waterproofing compounds, polymer modified waterproofing compounds, and cementitious waterproofing compounds. . These chemicals are assorted with definite additives or are put through certain chemical process for the manufacturing of the desired waterproofing system/technology for serving the end-use industries.

Increasing government investments for improved infrastructure, is leading to an increase in the demand for waterproofing chemicals. These aspects have encouraged companies to adopt strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, and agreements & contracts. Some of the major players are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),BASF SE (Germany), and, Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) develops and manufactures waterproofing chemicals, for supplying it to the waterproofing system/technology manufacturers. It manufactures and supplies waterproofing chemicals through its Wacker silicone business segment.The company follows strategies including new product development to increase its global market share. It is launching numerous products to enhance its product portfolio and provide improved services to its end users. It is focusing immensely on research & development for launching new products and services. The company maintains a strong brand image in the waterproofing chemicals market, as it provides high-quality products.In 2014, the company launched new products,named, high-performance silicones and polymer binders for challenging coatings and construction applications, under the brand name SILRES and VINNAPAS.This has enhanced the product portfolio and the demand for silicone-based waterproofing chemicals, resulting in increased revenue from the Wacker silicone segment of the company.

BASF SE (Germany) is one of the largest innovation-driven companies that offers construction chemicals through its functional materials & solutions business segment.The construction chemicals division manufactures concrete admixtures, cement additives, underground construction solutions, flooring systems, sealants, solutions for the protection and repair of concrete, and, tile-laying systems. It has also adopted the strategy of forward integration, which would allow the company to have an edge in the market even when the profit margins are decreasing. BASF SE (Germany)is expanding by adopting strategies such as expansions and new product launches. In 2015, the company expanded. The new plant in Andhra Pradesh, India helped BASF SE (Germany)to meet the increasing demand for waterproofing chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the company unveiled its Master Builders Solutions in Kuwait to develop and offer innovative solutions to its customers in the construction industry in the Middle East.

Apart from the above-mentioned market players, The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Pidilite Industries Limited (India); and the waterproofing application providers companies active in the market are Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), Firestone Building Products Company LLC (U.S.), GEE Environmental (U.S.), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Kemper System Inc. (U.S.), Soprema Group (France), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.).