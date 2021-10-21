Norsu Interiors Offers Premium Made Rugs Online In Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Norsu Interiors was started by two best buddies – Nat Wheeler and Kristy Sadlier. They had a chance to meet up at the local Mother’s Group in 2011; they became best friends by sharing their experience of becoming new mommies. They very soon discovered their mutual admiration for Scandinavian design.

Two best buddies founded Norsu Interiors; they discovered no access to various beautiful products; hence they started their online store known as Norsu Interiors. It was launched in late 2013. Norsu means elephant in the Finnish language. The Norsu Interiors specialises in providing online products from the well-known designers of the Nordic region. They were thrilled to see the response of the online store.

A Little and Exciting Journey of Norsu Interiors

They opened up their first bricks and mortar retail store and Art Lab, looking at this excellent response. The store is located in East Malvern, Victoria. Ever since that time, there’s been no going backward. Both Nat and Kristy are very happy by seeing so many beautiful customers who have been buying from their online store worldwide.

The online store is very famous across the globe, and thus they have designed a few policies which have proved to be very good for their customers.

Refund and Exchange Offer: Norsu has most things for your interiors, but it is not practically possible to know how it will look; hence to make your shipping experience very good and easy, Norsu Interiors offers a refund of your money within seven days of your purchase. If you want to exchange your product, you can get it done within 14 days of your purchase.

Incorrect items and damages on arrival – sometimes your product could be incorrect, or it may be damaged for some reason; there is nothing to worry about; you need to immediately take a photo and mail it to Norsu. Norsu will immediately take care of your order and arrange to make the changes on priority.

You Can Visit the Norsu Interiors Store At –

148 Burke Road, Malvern East. Victoria.

Phone: (03) 8840 8855

Email: info@norsu.com.au

Website: https://norsu.com.au/