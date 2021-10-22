The Dow Chemical Company and BASF SE are the leading players in the Polymer Emulsion Market

The global polymer emulsion market size is estimated at USD 25.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%, between 2020 and 2025. Monomers dissolved in water are known as polymer emulsions. They are formed by a chain reaction known as emulsion polymerization. They are also known as waterborne polymers due to their water content. Polymer emulsions are used increasingly as substitutes for solvent-based polymers. Polymer emulsions have high molecular weight and are considered eco-friendly as they have low VOCs. The key applications of polymer emulsion are paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, adhesives & sealants, and others.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for polymer emulsion. The region is witnessing growth in the polymer emulsion market because of the rapid expansion of building & construction, consumer durables, and transportation sectors. The manufacturers are attracted to the region as skilled labor required for the operation of manufacturing units is available at lower wages. The presence of major polymer emulsion manufacturers and stringent government regulation related to VOC emission are major factors supporting the growth of polymer emulsion in the region.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The key players in the blowing agents market are DIC Corporation (Japan), Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema Group (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Trinseo (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Synthomer Plc (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and others. These players adopt various developmental strategies such as expansions, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions to expand their market share.

The Dow Chemical Company is the largest player in the polymer emulsion market. The company serves various high-growth end-markets, offering an extensive product portfolio that includes all types of polymer emulsions. The company is backward integrated, offering waterborne resins, surfactants, binders, and other products. The company adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including expansion and agreement between 2016 and 2019. For instance, in 2018, the company opened a regional sales center located in Toronto, Canada, to address the demand for Canadian customers. These strategies have helped the company to strengthen its position in the North American market.

BASF SE is the second-largest player in the polymer emulsions market. The company offers a wide range of polymer emulsions as well as raw materials such as surfactants and binders which are used to manufacture polymer emulsion. In 2018, the company expanded its production facilities of Joncryl water-based emulsion at its Ludwigshafen site. This has strengthened the company’s position as one of the leading manufacturers of water-based resin as well as emulsion polymers products.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1269