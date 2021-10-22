Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2025

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

OPPORTUNITY: Emerging Markets

Emerging markets such as China, India, Singapore, and Brazil are expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the presence of less-stringent regulatory policies and low competition. To leverage the high-growth opportunities in these markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in these countries. Moreover, the increasing competition in mature markets is further compelling manufacturers to focus on emerging markets. In 2016, Medtronic (Ireland) opened its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. This development will support and strengthen the company’s operations in 80 locations across the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, in 2017, iVascular SLU received approval from the Indian government to sell its products in the country. This helped the company in terms of revenue generation as well as expansion in emerging economies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019

Based on the region, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising aging population, availability of reimbursement, and the presence of all key players.

Angiography catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the catheters market in 2019

Based on type, the catheters market is categorized into angiography catheters, guiding catheters, and IVUS/OCT catheters. Among all the angiography catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the catheters market in 2019. This is due to the high and increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, coupled with the growing awareness about the benefits of the early diagnosis of PVDs.

Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market has been categorized into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. Among both, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market in 2019. This can be attributed to the advantages of embolic protection devices over chronic total occlusion devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow. Moreover, an increasing number of interventional procedures for treating peripheral artery diseases.

Key Players of Market

Prominent players in the peripheral vascular devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).