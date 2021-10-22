Increased demand for polished concrete for flooring applications is boosting Polished Concrete Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Polished concrete is a process of converting a concrete floor surface, with or without aggregate exposure, to achieve a specified level of gloss using bonded abrasive polished concrete, burnished polished concrete or hybrid polished concrete. The growth of the polished concrete market is attributed to the growth of the industrial as well as commercial construction, globally. However, factors such as volatility in the raw material prices may inhibit the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global polished concrete market size to to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2025. The market for polished concrete is segmented, on the basis of type, into densifier, sealer & crack filler, and conditioner. Densifier is projected to dominate the market for polished concrete by 2025. The concrete densifiers offers protection to the surface of the floor, and provides protection to the concrete flooring system against chemical attack, staining, permeable fluids, wear, and degradation.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=28587676

On the basis of method, dry segment is projected to be the largest segment in the polished concrete market during the forecast period. For the dry concrete polishing method, the surface of the concrete is ground using commercial-scale polishing machines. Each stage of the process requires a different abrasive polishing disk, often incorporating diamond grit, with coarser textures for earlier stages and finer ones to get the final shine. The dry method, inspite of being expensive than the wet method, is preferred and widely adopted for concrete polishing as it offers higher shine to the concrete floor.

The market for polished concrete is segmented based on the construction type, into new construction and renovation. The new construction segment caters the largest share in the global polished concrete market, and generates higher demand for the polished concrete products, majorly for warehousing and office applications. Furthermore, polished concrete has been widely preferred in the flooring of any new constructed building due to their affordability, aesthetic look, ease of maintenance and sustainability.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=28587676

Based on end-use sector, Non-residential is projected to be the larger segment in the polished concrete market. The non-residential segment generates higher demand for the polished concrete products, and is preferred for warehousing as well as commercial buildings. The growth in the non-residential segment is due to the longevity, glossy & attractive appeal, and high-performance properties of polished concrete.

The polished concrete market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North American region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. However, the market for polished concrete in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have had minimal impact on the polished concrete market and the market is expected to witness a nominal decline in its demand in 2020. The growth of the polished concrete market is further attributed to the growth in demand for durable, attractive, high-performace & low-maintainence floorings, and acceleration in construction activities.

Read More @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polished-concrete-market-worth-3-0-billion-by-2025–exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301222012.html