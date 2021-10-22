Sports Drink Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

250 Pages Sports Drink Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Drink. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Drink Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Drink market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sports Drink, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Drink Market.

Segments Covered in Sports drink Market Study: By Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

By Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

By Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East and Africa

Scope Comprising enhanced levels of electrolytes, sports drinks play a vital role in keeping the body hydrated. With the rising trend of ‘no added sugars’, manufacturers are focusing on using organic/natural sweeteners such as monk fruit, stevia, etc. Sports drink manufacturers are also coming-up with new formulations to meet the changing customer demand. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global sports drink market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global sports drink market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Sports drinks manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to sports drinks. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global sports drink market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global sports drink market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global sports drink market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – sports drinks. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global sports drinks market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of sports drinks. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for sports drinks manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. 5 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Drink Market North America is expected to remain dominant in the global sports drink market. North America sports drinks market is projected to reach nearly US$ 9,700 million value by the end of 2022. Owing to the increasing number of people seeking healthy and active lifestyle, the North America is witnessing steady growth in sports drinks market. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market in sports drinks. The region will showcase steady growth during 2017-2022. Isotonic sports drinks will emerge as one of the most-preferred sports drinks, surpassing US$ 11,700 million in revenues by 2022 end. Containing similar concentration of sugar and salt as in human body, while offering natural fluid balance makes Isotonic popular among athletes. Recovery drinks on basis of consumption are gaining traction in the global sports drinks market. Towards the end of 2017, one out of every two sports drinks consumed globally will be a recovery drink. Compared to various distribution channels in sports drinks, Modern trade is expected to be the largest, gaining around one-third revenue share by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, E-Commerce is anticipated to account for the lowest revenue share in the global sports drink market. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for sports drink, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corp, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Pepsico Inc., Nestlé S.A., GNC Holdings Inc., and PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

Key Question answered in the survey of Sports Drink market report:

Sales and Demand of Sports Drink

Growth of Sports Drink Market

Market Analysis of Sports Drink

Market Insights of Sports Drink

Key Drivers Impacting the Sports Drink market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Sports Drink market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Sports Drink

More Valuable Insights on Sports Drink Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sports Drink, Sales and Demand of Sports Drink, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



