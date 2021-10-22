How is Emphasis on Stitch Regulator Technologies Generating Opportunities for Sewing Machine Manufacturers

The global sewing machine market is anticipated to reach over US$ 5 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years, as per a latest report published by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Extensive uptake across the apparel industry is attributed as the chief market growth driver.

Historically, the market accrued significant gains, largely on the back of relevant developments, including integration of key technologies such as AI, IoT, and additive manufacturing. Rising demand for streamlining production cycles across the apparel industry has largely sustained these aforementioned developments in recent years. Moreover, these advancements have helped usher in flexibility across operations.

In October 2020, Singer Corporation introduced a brand-new range of heavy-duty computerized sewing machines. This heavy-duty computerized collection has the ability to tackle thicker fabrics such as leather and denim. Similarly, Usha International launched six new sewing machines in January 2021 to further strengthen its existing portfolio, including the Usha Quilt Magic, Design Craft, and Sew Magic, which are computerized and offer high speed and precision to aid both, novice and expert sewers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, flatbed industrial sewing machines to experience inclining demand amid high adoption in apparel industry.

Wi-Fi-enabled computerized sewing machines to experience major uptick through 2031.

Apparel manufacturing to remain primary application area for sewing machines.

e-Commerce to emerge as the most preferred online sales channel for sewing machines.

Robust apparel manufacturing output to spearhead sales across the U.S. market.

China to be at the pinnacle of global sewing machines demand, amid its global hegemony in the textile market.

Japan is likely to generate credible growth opportunities over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Product

Domestic Sewing Machines

Industrial Sewing Machines Flatbed Sewing Machines Cylinder Bed Sewing Machines Post Bed Sewing Machines Others



Mode of Operation

Manual Sewing Machines

Mechanical Sewing Machines

Electronic Sewing Machines

Computerized Sewing Machines

Automated Sewing Machines

Overlock Sewing Machines

Competitive Landscape

Prominent sewing machine manufacturers profiled in the report include Brother Industries, Bernina International, JUKI Corporation, MSISM Co. Ltd., Singer Corporation, Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd, Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Singer Corporation is a prominent global sewing machine manufacturer offering a broad product portfolio. Some of them include the Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine, Quantum StylistTM 9960 Sewing Machine and the PatchworkTM 7285 Q Sewing Machine.

In November 2020, Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. announced its plans to launch the new BLW Series Flat Bed Sewing Machine which consists of high speed (3600 s.p.m), compound feed and walking foot with a larger lifting amount (20 mm) and larger hook (2.8x).

In April 2021, JUKI Corporation launched the AMS-221F Series computer-controlled cycle machine with input function, which improves seem quality and enables production control by interlocking the sewing machine with JUKI’s extensive application software. The machine is suitable for sewing air bags, attaching labels and sewing parts of sneakers.

