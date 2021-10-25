Frozen Bakery Products Market worth $29.5 billion by 2026

Chicago, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The frozen bakery products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

The frozen bakery products market is estimated at USD 22.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026. Frozen bakery products have witnessed increased popularity due to their ease of preparation and time- & cost-efficiency. The demand for frozen bakery products is projected to remain high due to the increase in awareness and busier schedules of consumers. The increase in the busy lifestyle of consumers in developed regions is a key factor encouraging the purchase of hassle-free and ready-to-bake frozen bakery products.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=789

Frozen Bakery Product Manufacturers:

• Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)

• General Mills Inc. (US)

• Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

• Europastry, S.A. (Spain)

• Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

• Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

• Kellogg Company (US)

High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific frozen bakery products market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for growth, given the large-scale urbanization and the increasing need for convenient food products in the megacities of China and India. The region’s enhanced industrialized growth over the years, followed by improvements in the food processing industry and cold chain networks, has created new growth opportunities in the frozen bakery products market. The growing middle-class population of the region, the increase in disposable income, and the demand for on-the-go and convenience food products are projected to drive the growth of the frozen bakery products market.

The cakes & pastries segment, by type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period

The frozen cake is a form of sweet-baked dessert consisting of flavored ingredients, such as fruit extracts. Specialty cakes are gaining popularity, with a high starch-gluten ratio and low-protein wheat. They are further segmented into sponge cakes, muffins, croissants, and pies & tarts. When stored longer than four months, cakes develop a sour flavor. However, those prepared using frozen batter do not produce a bad flavor even after four months of storage. Many pastry producers have started marketing single-serving frozen pastry products, keeping in mind the overall trend of improved convenience and shorter preparation time.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=789

The ready-to-bake segment, by form of consumption, accounted for the largest share

Based on form of consumption, the ready-to-bake segment is projected to hold the largest market share between 2021 and 2026. This is due to the increase in demand for pre-baked products that take less time during the baking process and offer the facility of making fresh bakery products. Ready-to-bake form of consumption offers the facility of making fresh bakery products. Consumers perceive them as fresher and more appealing than the wrapped products placed on store shelves that have a longer shelf life.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441