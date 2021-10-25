Restorative Dentistry Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-25 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=210042423

Rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, and increasing dental expenditure along with growth in disposable incomes are the factors driving the growth of this market.

Based on product, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. The restorative materials segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Players in the global restorative dentistry market, such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies of product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), and Ultardent Products, Inc. (US) are some of the players focusing on organic growth strategy of new product launches to enhance their market presence.

DENTSPLY SIRONA is one of the leading companies in the global restorative dentistry market. The company offers a robust and broad product portfolio for restorative dentistry. Its product portfolio includes restorative material ( composites, adhesives, liners, glass ionomers, amalgams, and cement), dental equipment, dental implants, and dental prosthetics. The company focuses on increasing its presence in this market through continuous R&D to provide technologically advanced products to its customers. The company has a well-established presence in the European market, particularly in Germany, Sweden, France, the UK, Switzerland, and Italy.

The company mainly focuses on product development to enhance its presence in the restorative materials market. Since 2015, DENTSPLY SIRONA launched various dental products, such as CEREC (comprehensive and proven digital system), CEREC Zirconia, and Calibra Esthetic Resin Cement. The company also focuses on acquisitions as a key part of its growth strategy. In September 2016, DENTSPLY SIRONA acquired MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Israel), a dental implant and prosthetics manufacturer. This acquisition helped the company to broaden its product offerings and established itself in the global dental industry.

Request For Report Sample : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=210042423

Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry devices market in 2016, followed by North America. The large share of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases; growing dental tourism in some European countries; growth in the aging population; increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures; increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures, such as CAD/CAM systems by dental professionals.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com