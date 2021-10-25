Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to reach USD 791.25 million by 2024. Clinical Decision Support System is also termed, as CDSS is an application that recognizes data to support healthcare providers make clinical decisions. It is a version of the decision support system exclusively used to support business management. To prepare a diagnosis and evaluation of the diagnosis as a means of refining the concluding result. The Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The increasing government initiatives, growing aging population, acceptance of HCIT solutions in healthcare, and growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases are documented as major factors of clinical decision support systems industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, saturated end-user market and lack of skilled personnel are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the forecast period.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Drug-drug interactions

Drug allergy alerts

Clinical reminders

Clinical guidelines

Drug dosing support

Others

Clinical Decision Support Systems Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Web Delivery

Cloud Delivery

On Premises Delivery

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Siemens Healthcare

EPIC Systems Corporation

Phillips Healthcare

IBM

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and many others

Clinical Decision Support Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

