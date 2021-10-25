Virtual Prototype (VP) Market Analysis and Long-Term Growth Outlook 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 22 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Virtual Prototype (VP) Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Virtual Prototype (VP) Industry. Latest report on the global Virtual Prototype (VP) market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global virtual prototype (VP) market size is anticipated to reach USD 861.7 million by 2025. It is also expected to register 19.4% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rapid advances being carried out across technologies like simulation, product designing, and virtual reality. Also, benefits like low production cost and enhancement in product quality are further expected to drive the demand for VP tools across the globe.

The on-premise deployment segment held highest share of 65.0% across the global market in 2017 due to increasing demand for maintaining the confidentiality of the design or product model by several organizations. While the segment of cloud- based deployment is projected to register substantial growth due to increasing demand for VPs by SMEs to reduce infrastructure and operational costs.

In 2017, the automotive vertical segment held the largest share of 34.0% across the globe on account of the rising adoption of VP tools by car manufacturers and OEMs to enhance manufacturing, designing, and operational efficiency. On the other hand, the consumer electronics segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025.

North America held the largest share of 33.7% across the global market in 2017 due to the increasing adoption of CAD tools across well established automotive and aviation industries across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to rising development across sectors like automotive manufacturing and consumer electronics in developing countries such as China and Japan.

Some of the companies for Virtual Prototype (VP) market are:

Synopsys, Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; Encore; PTC; Siemens PLM Software; and Arm Limited.

