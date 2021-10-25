Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate Market.

The report commences with a brief information of the global soy protein hydrolysate market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global soy protein hydrolysate market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global soy protein hydrolysate market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – soy protein hydrolysate. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global soy protein hydrolysate market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of soy protein hydrolysate. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for soy protein hydrolysate manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the broad scope of the global soy protein hydrolysate market, the report offers in-depth and segment-wise analysis. The global market for soy protein hydrolysate is segmented on the basis of form, application, function and region. This segmentation also provides a detailed country-wise forecast on all the key parameters of the soy protein hydrolysate market.

The report’s last section comprises of the global soy protein hydrolysate market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global soy protein hydrolysate market.

Fact.MR’s in its new report reveals that the global soy protein hydrolysate market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast (2017-2026). Increasing application of soy protein hydrolysate in functional food has been instrumental in the driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing demand for food products that have high nutrient content and fat & water absorption properties is supporting the consumption of soy protein hydrolysate globally. There are various health benefits of consuming soy protein hydrolysate. The product can help in increasing immunity and is beneficial in controlling diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure.

Popularity of soy protein hydrolysate is growing among athletes and sport personnel as its can be easily digested and provide instant energy. At the same time, increasing use in preparing health drinks, protein shake and energy bars is likely to propel the growth of the global soy protein hydrolysate market over the next couple of years. The product is extremely safe for consumption and do not have any side-effects however is not recommend to individuals who are allergic to soya beans.

The market is also anticipated benefit from the fact that soy protein hydrolysate is being readily utilized in preparing bakery & confectionery items that are commercially sold. Also, growing application of the product in fertilizer, cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceutical manufacturing is fuelling its demand. Since soy protein hydrolysate is manufactured using soya bean protein and hence contain partial or, in some most case, zero lactose, cholesterol and fat content. Soy protein hydrolysate is becoming popular among people who are lactose intolerant.

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain highly attractive throughout the forecast period. APEJ’s soy protein hydrolysate market is expected to witness an impressive growth between 2017 and 2026. This growth is likely to be characterized by factors such as a positive attitude towards adopting a healthier lifestyle and increasing disposable income. Moreover, local authorities in many of the countries in the region are promoting ideas of adopting diet that can help is reducing diseases that arise for obesity or malnutrition. Consumers in countries such India and China are becoming health-conscious and opting for food items that are low in calorie and fat.

On the basis of form, the dry soy protein hydrolysate segment is expected to retain its top spot over 2026. Currently, the segment commands for more than 84% revenue share of the market. Towards the end of the projection period, the segment is expected to surpass market valuation of US$ 1,200 Mn, reflecting a sound CAGR.

On the basis of application, the functional foods segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond. The segment currently represent for nearly one-fourth share of the market and estimated to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 390 Mn by 2026-end, reflecting a CARG of 6.9%.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR in its report has profiled leading companies operating in the global soy protein hydrolysate market, which include Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Health, The Good Scents Company, Abbott Nutritionals, Kerry Group Plc., Friesland Campina, Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Costantino Special Protein, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt.Ltd, Solae LLC, and Bunge. Most of these market players are stepping up efforts to improve their product offerings and introduce newer variants of flavor.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Form Dry

Liquid Application Functional Foods

Bakery & Confectionery

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal care

Fertilizers

Other Applications Function Nutrients

Emulsifier

Fat & Water Absorption

Texturants

Other Functions

