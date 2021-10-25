Global Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market to Record a 9.8% Volume CAGR Through 2028

Proliferation of smartphones that can be inductively charged are set to increase the demand of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials. These materials offer high transmission and outstanding shielding performance against external interference fields. Growing consumer interest in wireless charging and its convenience have driven the robust demand for wireless charging smartphones which in turn has spurred consumption of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials.

On the back of its ability in offering highly efficient power transmission, nano crystalline soft magnetic materials have emerged as an ideal material for inductive charging applications. This will drive the global nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market to grow at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market:

Increasing consumption of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials in electric vehicles for a range of applications like inverters, on board chargers, batteries, DCDC convertors and motors will create lucrative opportunities for market players

On the basis of Dimension, two dimensional nano crystalline soft magnetic materials will experience prolific growth of ~11% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2,637 Mn by 2030

On the basis of application, motors segment is set to remain the largest consumer of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials accounting for nearly one third of the market share by 2030

Consumer electronics has dominated the consumption of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials in 2019 and is set to account for more than one third of the market share in 2030.

United States and China together have driven the global consumption of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials and are set to maintain their supremacy collectively creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2127 Mn by 2030

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, key manufactures, such as Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., have reported that the company’s production activities globally have been downsized, owing to prolonged tightening of restrictions by governments, including bans on international travel.

Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market on the basis of classification, application, end use industry and region.

Classification Application End Use Industry Region One Dimensional Transformers Consumer Electronics & Applications North America Two Dimensional Portable Healthcare Latin America Three Dimensional Transmission Automotive Western Europe Distribution Semiconductor Eastern Europe Motors Japan 1hp-100hp Asia Pacific excluding Japan 101hp-200hp Middle East & Africa 201hp-1000hp Above 1000hp Inductors Generators

Production Capacity Expansions by Market Goliaths to Create Over Supply in Market

Nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market is highly consolidated market in nature in which a fraction of players account for near half of the global market. Hitachi Metals Ltd., VacuumSchmelze, Magnetec and Bomatec are the leading players in the market. Aforementioned prominent players are set to maintain their dominance owing to their inline production capacity expansions during the historical period. Additionally, market goliaths have expanded their product portfolio to address the increasing demand for nano crystalline soft magnetic materials for many applications.

