ROI Safety Services Now Offers First Aid and CPR Training in Orange County

Orange County, CA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ROI Safety Services is pleased to announce they now offer first aid and CPR training to businesses in Orange County. The company specializes in group training sessions and provides their services onsite to make training more convenient for their clients.

The American Red Cross certified training courses from ROI Safety Services helps businesses keep their employees and customers safe from medical emergencies. In addition to the new first aid and CPR training, the company also offers AED training and blood-borne pathogen training to suit every emergency. Their experienced team provides onsite training options to help companies coordinate training to make it more convenient for their employees to complete.

OSHA regulations require all businesses, including construction companies, that aren’t located close to a medical facility to have someone trained in first aid on-site at all times to handle any emergencies. ROI Safety Service is an OSHA training company providing these valuable services to their clients. They specialize in working with high-hazard manufacturing companies to ensure their employees are prepared for medical emergencies that may occur. In addition to training, they also provide health and safety consultants to help companies ensure they are compliant.

Anyone interested in learning about the first aid and CPR training offered can find out more by visiting the ROI Safety Services website or by calling 1-714-520-1608.

About ROI Safety Services : ROI Safety Services is a full-service OSHA health and safety training facility offering various training programs, including first aid, CPR, AED, and blood-borne pathogen training. Companies can book onsite training to make it more convenient for their employees. The safety services company ensures companies remain compliant with health and safety regulations.

