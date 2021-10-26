Alexander Boyko is the victim of a scam plotted by Veniamin Nilva and Gary Flom

Russia, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — A Russian businessman Alexander Boyko lost a substantial amount of money in a scam orchestrated by Nilva and Flom, who lived in the USA. Veniamin Nilva borrows 2 Million US dollars from Mr. Boyko. The Russian businessman trusts him in further business activities after he has returned the loan. Ultimately, Nilva thought it was a good idea for Boyko to buy real estate in Miami. However, after the deal was closed, Nilva charged some extra money for renovations worth $100.000. During Boyko’s visit to Miami, Nilva pretended to be his good friend and offered a business partnership; it sounded great at that point, so they opened a joint account for new businesses. Managing the company they were building together was easier for Nilva as he lived in the USA, and Boyko lived in Russia. Plus, Alexander didn’t speak fluent English and was more familiar with business transactions on the territory of the Russian Federation. Nilva used this to his benefit.

Veniamin Nilva contacted Boyko in 2011, asking him to help him invest in the auto industry and buy a Toyota dealership in Miami, and arranged for Alexander to be reached by Gary Flom, a renowned expert in the automotive industry. After visiting the store in Manhattan, Boyko decided to invest in business improvement. The Russian entrepreneur invested $ 1.2 million in the business, and then another $ 800 thousand later. Both Flom and Nilva assured Boyko that the company would be flourishing in a little time. Flom failed to contribute, covering up by his illness. He said he was very sick and needed immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the new investment wasn’t profitable.

At the same time, Nilva and Boyko’s shared account contained a large amount of money that had been transferred to Flom’s account. But Nilva was unable to explain why this happened. In the same period, the Russian entrepreneur invested in King’s Automotive in Brooklyn, paying not $ 500 thousand (as discussed) but $ 5.3 million toward the end of the project and $ 10 million for a Manhattan store. In the auto business, it was Boyko’s final investment. His investments have not yielded dividends.

Nilva and Flom sell the business to third parties and take all the money. Boyko was left with nothing after they filed for bankruptcy and fled the country. Despite that, he still tries to get justice. Russian entrepreneur realizes he may not be able to get his money back; however, in sharing this story, he wants to warn others not to trust Gary Flom and Veniamin Nilva since fraudsters are accustomed to living this lifestyle. It’s unlikely they won’t repeat it in the future.