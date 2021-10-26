Veniamin Nilva and Gary Flom designed the scheme to rob Russian entrepreneur Alexander Boyko of millions

Russia, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Alexander Boyko built a successful business in Russia but became a victim of two of his compatriots in the United States. Throughout the years, Veniamin Nilva has claimed to be a business partner and friend of a reliable businessman, but in reality, he stole from him.

A two-million-dollar loan from Alexander Boyko begins Veniamin Nilva’s tale. As a result of returning the loan, Nilva has gained Boyko’s trust. Alexander thought it was a great idea when Nilva suggested Boyko buy property in Miami. After the deal was closed, Nilva had charged over $100.000 more for the renovation. After posing as Boyko’s best friend in Miami, Nilva offered to partner up. A joint account was opened because it sounded promising at that time. Since Nilva lived in the area, he was better at managing the company they wanted to form. His knowledge of American business was extensive, and he spoke English fluently.

According to Veniamin Nilva, he was seriously ill in 2011, and his prognosis was not good. Alexander Boyko helped him open a Toyota dealership in Miami and take care of his family. Initially, Boyko denied the case because it did not appeal to him. After that, Nilva devised a new way to deal with the money of the Russian finance manager: he introduced Alexander to Gary Flom, a highly respected expert in the auto industry. A visit to the Manhattan store convinced Boyko to invest in business improvement. Approximately $ 1.2 million was invested by Boyko, followed by an additional $ 800 thousand. Boyko received assurances from Flom and Nilva that the company would generate significant profits. He kept on playing on Boyko’s humane feelings as he was very ill and couldn’t invest a dollar. The new investment failed to yield profits, and the statements were filled with withdrawals, in addition to Nilva’s illness not being serious, just a cover-up.

Money was transferred from Nilva and Boyko’s shared account to Flom’s account during this time. The Russian entrepreneur invested $ 5.3 million in Brooklyn’s King’s Automotive and $ 10 million in Manhattan’s King’s Automotive. Since he began suspecting that his partners were not in a hurry to repay him, those were Boyko’s last investments in the auto sector. Eventually, the payments ceased entirely.

A number of the business’s assets were disposed of by Nilva and Flom. After filing for bankruptcy, they fled, leaving Boyko with nothing. He is still fighting for justice. Although he understands he may not receive a return of his money, the Russian entrepreneur uses his story to warn other honest investors not to believe “these business partners,” as fraud has long been a fact of life. It is likely to happen again.