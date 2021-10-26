Emerald Talent Reveals New Website, Making It the Center of Your Tech, Recruiting, and Hiring Needs

Seattle, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Emerald Talent is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, coming October 2021. After a period of intense growth and change, Emerald Talent felt its website needed to adapt and grow as well. This new design reflects the hurdles that the Emerald Talent team encountered over the past year.

Since launching in 2020, Emerald Talent has consistently made a name for itself in the recruiting and talent acquisition space. As industry and tech experts, Emerald Talent needed a website that reflected the intelligence and professionalism of their team. The unveiling of their updated website is sure to make a statement and strengthen the Emerald Talent brand.

Wendy McIntosh, Co-Founder & Managing Director says, “This new website is just the beginning of us showcasing our core competencies and what is in our DNA – finding and hiring all parts of the software engineering lifecycle, not to mention other parts of your business. We are all about simple and efficient on-demand recruiting that increases your company’s impact and gives you the competitive advantage in today’s competitive hiring climate.”

Why is this change crucial for Emerald Talent’s success? According to a CareerArc 2021 Future of Recruiting Study, 76% of companies believe that the hiring demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels. But, what does this mean? The need for recruiting and hiring technology is at an all-time high as companies must learn how to navigate this new hiring market.

Emerald Talent has invested in the redesign of their website to provide a more user-friendly and informational experience for visitors. With a simple interface and elegant design, visitors can quickly sort through a library of resources and media to better understand the services and solutions Emerald Talent offers its users. By connecting high-quality service with a professionally designed website, Emerald Talent can help you enhance your talent experience.

“At Emerald Talent, we know how important hiring top technical talent is. This is why we are constantly iterating and developing both internally and for our clients. We have a proven methodology for partnering with technology and product leaders as we build and hire for some of the fastest-growing tech companies in business today,” said Wendy McIntosh, Co-Founder & Managing Director.

Emerald Talent was founded by Wendy McIntosh and James Temple in 2020. Emerald Talent is a boutique recruiting consultancy specializing in RPO (recruiting process outsourcing), recruitment on-demand, and talent acquisition services. Emerald Talent supports companies at every stage of the hiring lifecycle. Our recruiters are experts at developing robust talent funnels and pipelines, managing hiring processes, crafting screens and candidate assessments, delivering diversity and inclusion training, managing interview processes, building compensation and competency maps, and tailoring hiring rubrics. Our mission is to help internal teams hire awesome teammates while developing intelligent and scalable systems.

For more information, please visit: https://www.emeraldtalent.com/