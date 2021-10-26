Clermont, FL, United States, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Terry and Jeffrey Pyle, owners of the Laundromart of Four Corners LLC, donated $1,000 to the ALS Association Walk Fundraiser by Timothy Ritter. The Grand Strand ALS Walk event is being organized by Team Ritter’s Recruits on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 in South Carolina. Ritter’s Recruits is committed to raising money to support people with ALS and also to spread awareness of the urgency to find treatment and a cure.

The ALS Association’s South Carolina Chapter’s Walk to Defeat ALS walk event is held once every year and directly supports people living with ALS and their families, locally. It is part of the continued efforts of the ALS Association to educate everyone about the disease, to provide support groups, care, advocacy and hope to people living with this fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease and their families.

According to Terry and Jeffrey Pyle of Laundromart of Four Corners,

“We love where we live and believe in giving back to our community, supporting the community in which we operate. We are passionate and have been doing our bit by donating and volunteering our time with the causes close to our heart”.

Every year, they generously donate to the local chapter of the ALS Association in a bid to help find a cure for the crippling disease which affects 5,600 people every year and does not have any effective treatment yet. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is 100% fatal with no known cause, costing an average of $200,000 a year to provide care to ALS patients.

About Laundromart of Four Corners

Founded in February 2014, the Laundromart of Four Corners LLC laundromat at 17445 US Hwy. 192 Clermont FL 34714. The laundromat is in Four Corners, just a 1/4 mile from Highway 27 in the Publix Super Market at Summer Bay shopping complex. This locally owned and operated state-of-the-art laundry facility serves the busy localities of Davenport, Kissimmee, Reunion, and Celebration FL areas. Terry and Jeffrey Pyle, the owners of this self-service laundromat and full-service laundry facility are dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and believe in giving back to the community they live in.

About ALS Association, South Carolina Chapter

The South Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association was founded in February 2006 to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their caregivers. It is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. ALS covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease. The objective of the ALS Association (National Office and the South Carolina Chapter) is to lead the fight to cure and treat ALS through global, cutting-edge research, and to empower people with Lou Gehrig’s disease and their families to live fuller lives by providing them with compassionate care and support.