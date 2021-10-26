NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The world of jewelry moves at a faster rate than most internet connections. Now we have moved past the second devastating wave of covid and we are getting back to the festive seasons the demand for gold/gold plated jewelry is increasing.

With people returning to work/traveling, a gold jewel enhances one’s entire appearance, boosting one’s confidence. People are shifting to “Gold Filled” jewelry because gold plating is not durable and gold jewelries are expensive and not completely safe, people are shifting to “Gold Filled” jewelry, which is a jewelry composed of a core of base metal/alloy (usually brass) over which 5% gold of 12-16k purity is used.

Making gold plated jewelry is easy and we at Kamal Traders have been renowned suppliers for the past 3 decades with our jewels also durable for 25 years.

Now that we understand what gold filled finding jewelry is, let us study the 2021 Trends for Gold-Filled Jewelry:

Gold-filled charms for pendants and bracelets are becoming an increasingly trendy piece of jewelry and a must-have for most individuals. They not only look beautiful and elegant but are also reasonably priced.

Another interesting piece of jewelry that is on the rise are gold filled choker necklaces. They highlight your neck and look stunning.

Oversized earrings have been a staple for Indian traditional celebrations and with 2021 trends they have been becoming increasingly popular everywhere.

Gold-filled Shoulder Dust earrings have made a major impact on the jewelry trends of 2021.

One piece of jewelry that is simple yet has taken the trends of 2021 by storm are Large gold filled hoop earrings.

Gold-filled studs are also back in the spotlight with people always looking for something small yet beautiful.

Gold-filled statement earrings come in varied shapes and sizes and because of their variety have become one of the trendier pieces of jewelry in 2021.

