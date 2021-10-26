Absolute Wedding Studio Offers 10% Off on All Wedding Photography Packages

Lucknow, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Absolute Wedding Studio – one of the fastest-growing professional teams of wedding photographers in Lucknow has recently announced its exciting offer of a 10% discount on all the Wedding Photography Package. The offer is a part of the company’s Diwali campaign to share a gesture of love for its customers and is available from 22nd October to 31st November’21.

The wedding season is around the corner. Many couples are getting arranged and planning to get married in the upcoming month. To make the customers feel special, Absolute Wedding Studio has come up with the offer to bring festive joy along with their wedding.

Commenting on the offer, Vishal Gupta of Absolute Wedding Studio said, “As the festive season continues, we want to bring a smile on the couples’ face. The need to announce the offer is to light up the Diwali as well as their wedding preparations.”

“A wedding is incomplete without photographs and with our professional team of wedding photographers in Lucknow, we look forward to capturing the memorable moments of couples,” he added.

Established in 2016, Absolute Wedding Studio has become a renowned name in the industry. With a precise focus on storytelling and visualization, it has become one of the most reliable and preferred wedding photographers in Lucknow. It captures the real emotion in the most natural way possible that couples can cherish for life.

Absolute is known for its professional team of wedding photographers in Lucknow which also conducts wedding shoots across India. With more than a decade of experience, its team has redefined several photography trends in the industry to deliver stellar shots to couples. Furthermore, it has covered more than 550 weddings in a short span of 5 years.

Wedding photographers in Lucknow at Absolute Wedding Studio offer a range of services including candid wedding photography, pre-wedding shoots, cinematic wedding films and destination wedding photography. Additionally, it offers three different packages – Standard, Gold and Premium to meet the specific needs of couples.

The interested couples can give a call on 9670000061 to make an appointment or avail the discount.

About Absolute Wedding Studio

Absolute Wedding Studio was established in 2016 in Lucknow. It has a professional team of wedding photographers in Lucknow and has built a strong presence across the country. The studio is well-known for delivering impeccable photographs in the most artistic way possible. Its range of wedding photography services includes – Candid Photography, Destination Wedding Photography, Pre-wedding shoots and Cinematic films.