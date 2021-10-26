Amerigo Scientific Launches HPL ELAREM Perform Research Grade, Heparin Required for Bio-applications

Hauppauge, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces HPL ELAREM™ Perform Research Grade, heparin required, which is a human Platelet Lysate of EU origin supporting in vitro expansion of various primary cells and cell lines.

The Human platelet lysate (hPL) is a cell culture growth supplement obtained from human platelets. hPL is rich in human growth factors, including PDGF, bFGF, EGF, TGF-β1, VEGF, other cytokines and proteins. This newly released HPL ELAREM™ Perform Research Grade, heparin required, is now available at Amerigo Scientific, which is a useful tool for the the life science research. It is noted that this newly released HPL ELAREM™ Perform, heparin required, is for in vitro and manufacturing use only. The product is not intended for direct therapeutic use.

This xeno-free cell culture supplement meets the requirements of academic and industrial applications. The safe and performance-increasing cell growth promoter ensures efficient lab processes and a xeno-free cell culture environment. As a result, ELAREM™ Perform assures an easy transition of research results into clinical applications. This new product is an addition of ELAREM™ Perform to support in vitro expansion of various primary cells and cell lines, and each batch of this ELAREM™ Perform is produced from large pools of platelet units to ensure batch-to-batch consistency and enable reproducible conditions.

In fact, there is a wide range of high-quality products available at Amerigo Scientific, including cell culture sera, media, and various reagents. Cell culture is a versatile tool in life science research and refers to a laboratory method that enables the growth of eukaryotic or prokaryotic cells under carefully controlled conditions. These conditions generally consist of a suitable vessel with media, reagents, antibiotics and antimycotics, and gases. Factors affecting culture conditions need to be adjusted according to different cell types and experimental needs.

“Amerigo Scientific is proud to expand our product offering with the launch of this HPL ELAREM™ Perform to support our customers’ efforts to develop solutions for science programs. Our ELAREM™ Perform is a human platelet lysate of EU origin. Researchers can use it to assure an easy transition of research results into clinical applications.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.