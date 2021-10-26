Best ORIOLEPay HRMS and IRMS Software In Pune

ORIOLEPay

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — An integrated application to manage employees (staff) and contractual workforce in a centralized cloud solution
– A cloud application with different roles (HR and IR)
– Fully configurable solution to manage employees with HR login or contractual workforce with IR login within a single application

– Option to integrate biometric / face devices of employees and contractual workforce both in common or separate devices based on requirement and total human resource strength
– Integrated mobiles app for employee self-service or manager self-service
– Entire solution is approval based
– Multi-company structure, define different rules for different companies with CHRO roles. Each company will have a separate HR role.

 

