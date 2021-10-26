Neue Auctions’ Online-Only Fine Art & Antiques Auction, Oct. 30th, Features Paintings, Jewelry, Carpets, Furniture, more

Beachwood, OH, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — An eerily evocative oil painting by the Japanese-American artist Kikuo Saito (1939-2016) and two colorful and vibrant outdoor renderings by Constantin Kluge (French, 1912-2003) are just a few of the expected headliners in Neue Auctions’ online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction scheduled for Saturday, October 30th, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

The Saito painting, titled Summer Ghost (1997) is impressive at 50 inches by 57 ¾ inches (sight, less frame), and is signed, titled and dated verso. Saito was an abstract painter with ties to the Color Field movement and Lyrical abstraction. His work infuses richly saturated colorscapes with delicately drawn lines. The painting up for bid is a fine example (estimate: $7,000-$10,000).

The Kluge oils include a Parisian cityscape titled Place de la Madeleine, signed and 40 inches by 46 inches, as framed (estimate: $5,000-$8,000); and the aptly titled Village on a River, signed lower right and with a canvas size of 28 ½ inches by 36 inches (estimate: $2,000-$4,000). Kluge, originally from Russia, was known for his French landscapes and romantic city scenes of Paris.

The auction contains 334 lots of fine art, antiques, jewelry, carpets, furniture and decorative arts. “This auction has a wide variety of art and antiques, all at attractive price points,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “There has never been more art available on the market than right now, so it’s definitely a good time to buy.”

The sale will feature a nice collection of American birds-eye maple and curly maple furniture, to include a lovely 19th century curly maple drop leaf dining table with a finely figured single board rectangular top and two single board drop leaves (estimate; $1,500-$2,500); and a 19th century birds-eye maple chest of drawers with original cut glass and brass pulls (estimate: $600-$1,200).

Other American furniture pieces in the sale are by Herman Miller, Baker and Henkel Moore.

A very large Claude Conover (1907-1994) “Milpa” stoneware vessel of ovoid shouldered form, having a circular mouth and signed to the base, 23 inches tall, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. “The large size of this structure makes one think about how Conover here stretches the limits of ceramic structure,” Maciejewski said. Conover was educated at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

The sterling silver category will be led by a large Tiffany & Company monteith, circa 1966, of oval form with a scalloped rim raised on baroque style scroll legs, weighing 109.375 oz. troy (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and a sparkling flatware service for 12 in the Gorham pattern, with all of the pieces monogrammed on the handles and properly hallmarked (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Neue Auctions has become renowned for attracting wild and wonderful items to its sales, and this one will be no exception. A few of the more eclectic offerings up for bid are as follows:

– A unique and colorful blown, cut and assembled glass and painted aluminum bench made circa 2004 by Therman Statom (Fla., b. 1953), 65 inches long (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

– An 18th century French School oil on canvas Portrait of an Actress, the subject likely a man in women’s garb (as women were denied acting pursuits) (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

– A Chief Lelooska (Nez Pearce, d. 1996) hand-carved, painted Eagle Mask (1967), made from carved polychromed wood, copper, hair, feathers, raffia (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

– An adorable mid-century Japanese .950 silver tea service comprising a teapot, coffee pot, creamer and covered sugar with impressed marks, 67.48 oz. troy (estimate: $800-$1,200).

Objects from Asia will be just as intriguing and will include a large and dramatic Chinese scholar’s rock made from craggy c-curved stone with holes in tan-colored stone, 16 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a Tibetan silver, turquoise and coral devotional relief with a seated Buddha on a lotus throne at the center, 11 inches by 17 ¾ inches (estimate: $500-$1,000).

Italian furniture will feature a contemporary veneered wood sideboard having a serpentine top with geometric wood design over four hinged doors (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a set of eight 1930s-style Constantini Pietro lacquered dining chairs with sloped upholstered backs and seats raised on saber legs (estimate: $600-$1,000); and a contemporary veneered wood and metal dining table with a rectangular top with metal detail on a U-shaped base (estimate: $500-$1,000).

The rugs in the auction are estate carpets being sold with no reserves. They include a modern made Oushak style carpet made of soft wool on cotton weft, 16 feet 1 inch by 10 feet (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a 19th century hand-woven Khotan wool carpet from Eastern Turkestan, having a vase and pomegranate design, 22 feet by 11 feet 1 inch (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a wool on cotton weft Tabriz carpet with a fishnet design, 20 feet by 13 feet (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by three platforms: Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Fine Art & Antiques auction planned for Saturday, October 30th at 10 am Eastern, visit www.neueauctions.com.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. To learn more about Neue Auctions, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.