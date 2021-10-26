Marika Page: The Best Choice For Men’s Styling Needs

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Marika Page (http://www.marikapage.com/) provides many styling services, including acting as a personal shopper for men. They aim to help their clients feel more confident and reassured with a wardrobe personally styled for them.

Marika Page can easily achieve that fresh and modern yet played down look that most gentlemen today prefer. They can provide numerous options, especially since they pay particular attention to the details, such as different ways to accessorise a suit or sourcing more elegant-looking bags. With their help, clients can wear the same suit on other occasions without looking the same.

Clients who acquire their services can exert more influence at work while looking more sophisticated and polished, which may even help them attract a partner. Clients that look at their best wearing the styled clothes would also feel at their best. Conducting important business negotiations while feeling confident would help clients produce more positive results. For £999 (prices are subject to change without prior notice), potential clients can acquire a complete styling package to receive all styling services, including personal colour analysis, wardrobe planning & assessment, and a personal styling shopping trip.

Marika Page also provides campaign services, including fashion and celebrity campaigns, lookbooks, advertising and production shoots. They can cater styles for TV, print, and online platforms. Clients can acquire a one-day shoot including prep and returns for £2,000. Clients would only need to provide what they require, such as their desired type and number of looks. Clients can also book for multiple shoot days.

With the excellent services they consistently provide, Marika Page has satisfied numerous clients. One of their previous clients, Tom H., said, “I had a thoroughly enjoyable, productive personal styling session with Marika. She’s excellent. She took me through tens of different clothes, mixing and matching different pieces and styles until we found several looks that worked. These included both improving my existing style as well as conjuring up new ones. I’m already looking forward to booking in another session. I strongly recommend her to you”.

About Marika Page

Marika Page offers many different styling services, such as personal styling for men and women, including shopping trips, body analysis, personal colour analysis, wardrobe planning and assessment. They also provide celebrity styling services and have worked with numerous celebrities and musicians, including Little Mix and Jaimie Alexander. They have also worked on numerous campaign brands for Forbes Japan, JBL Harman, and more. Potential clients can rest assured knowing they will receive excellent professional services. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at http://www.marikapage.com/contact. You may also talk to one of their staff via 07535 877851 or send an email to info@marikapage.com.