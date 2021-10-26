Tel Aviv, Israel, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a Leading Distributor of Electronic Components Manufacturers and Distributer of Integrated Circuits. For over 20 years in the electronic industry, they are providing electronic components and services to global industries.

GreenTree Electronics announces Electronic Components Testing Service. They are committed to testing and authenticating electronic components in a testing laboratory and providing a function-fit-form warranty to our customers.

It is very important to test electronic components before making their way into a finished product. Sometimes electronic components can develop failures, or may not work correctly. To check the proper working of a circuit, it is necessary to perform testing in electronic components.

The goal of testing electronic components focus on some areas like – Highly accelerated life testing, Reliability testing, Functional testing, The root cause of failure testing

The service includes –

Documentation and Packaging Inspection (DPI)

Microscope External Visual Inspection (EVI)

Remarking and Resurfacing Tests (MPT and RTS)

X-ray Florescence (XRF) Material Analysis

X-ray Analysis

Solderability Testing

Heated Chemical Testing (HCT)

Decapsulation and Die Analysis

Comprehensive Electrical Testing

Functional testing

For more information visit: https://www.gtelec.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=63&Itemid=299