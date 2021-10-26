Environmental & Building Services Ltd: The Leading House Clearance Services Provider

Essex, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Environmental & Building Services Ltd (https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/) provide many different cleaning services including house clearance Essex UK wide. Their professional team has the proper accreditations and safety training, ensuring of excellent services at all times.

The company offers a professional and friendly house clearance service at a very affordable price. Their services include clearing up vandalism, emptying hoarder properties, cleaning smoked damaged properties, cleaning gutters, cleaning up after-death properties, and more. Their team of professionals will also take care of the mattresses, complete the removal of soiled clothing, furniture, and other materials for the convenience of their clients. They can also conduct pre-cleaning for pre-demolition works, making sure that the area is safe for everybody before the clearance process.

Those who will acquire their services can expect the team to arrive at their provided location fast and have the clearance done in a quick and quality manner. This is with the help of the company’s huge and top-notch vehicles that can hold a big number of rubbishes and furniture. Most importantly, everyone can guarantee that their rubbishes to be disposed of properly as this company has a valid waste carriers’ licence.

Environmental & Building Services also offers professional sewage and flood damage clean-up services. This is perfect for properties that have been contaminated by floodwaters or sewage spills. With their thorough cleaning and disinfection services, everyone can ensure that any illness or disease, such as bacterial infections will not spread.

This company has been in the industry for many years, continuously providing remarkable service to everyone. According to them: “We deliver fast and efficient Biohazard cleaning, Trauma Scene Cleaning, Squatter Cleaning and Land and Site Clearance services to commercial and domestic customers across Greater London and Home Counties from our own fleet of vans and team of field based technicians”.

Aside from their house clearance and cleaning services, Environmental & Building Services also provides pest control services to corporate, commercial, and domestic customers. This service cover rats, mice, bed bugs, birds, cockroaches, and ant infestations. All of their clients can rest easy knowing their pest control technicians have undergone proper training, including RSPH level 2 and ongoing RoSPA accredited safety training.

For more information about their services, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/.

About Environmental & Building Services

Environmental & Building Services aims to provide intensive cleaning services at very competitive prices. They provide their services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout London and the South East. You can expect to receive professional services carried out efficiently by their highly trained professionals. You can also rest assured knowing every employee has the proper accreditations and has completed safety training. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/contact. You may also talk to one of their clients via 07508 521637 or send an email through info@ebsbioclean.co.uk.