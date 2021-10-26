SwagCycle Facilitates Donations To Help Resettle Afghan Families

Somerville, Massachusetts, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

We’ve been busy at SwagCycle and are thrilled to share this update with you. I was last in touch in late August, to urgently gather merchandise donations for the YMCA in Houston to help resettle families from Afghanistan. We have been blown away by this community’s response. More than 10 companies and organizations responded and worked with us to donate tens of thousands of much-needed items to the YMCA. Thank you all!

Here’s the testimonial our contact at YMCA shared with us:

We reached out to SwagCycle to seek high-quality product donations, and we have been blown away by their support and care. Shortly after connecting with the SwagCycle team, YMCA International Services (Houston) began preparing to serve more than 1,000 Afghan arrivals in the next year. Ben and his team sent an urgent call for help to their network and the response has been truly incredible. More than 10 separate in-kind donations from companies and organizations around the United States have come in, and the quality of these products has been fantastic (baby and adult clothing, water bottles, bags, drinkware and a wide array of much-needed and fun swag). I can’t thank the team at SwagCycle enough!

Sharon Friedman, EdD

Community Engagement VISTA

YMCA International Services (Houston)

As of the end of September, here are our key metrics:

331,325 items kept out of landfills (up from 60,418 at the end of 2020)

$808,506.06 of donations facilitated to charitable causes (up from $168,922 at the end of 2020)

Over the summer, I had the opportunity to chat with Northeastern University Sustainability Professor Madhavi Venkatesan on her Sustainable Practices radio show/podcast. Have a listen here.

We’ve also been busy on the blog, and I’m pleased to share a few pieces with you:

