Understanding Pipe Fittings and their Types and Uses

Posted on 2021-10-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

What are Pipe Fittings?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pipe fittings are components that are used to connect pipe sections with other fluid control products such as valves and pumps to form pipelines. The term fittings is commonly associated with those used for metal and plastic pipes that transport fluids.

Other types of pipe fittings can also be used to connect pipes for handrails and other architectural elements where a leak-proof connection is not required. Depending on the material of the pipe, pipe fittings can be welded or threaded, mechanically joined, or chemically adhered, to name a few common mechanisms.

Western Steel Agency is one of the most leading Pipe Fittings Manufacturer, Suppliers in India. We have manufactured with precision and high-quality raw materials. Pipe Fittings are designed to be welded on-site at their end to link pipes together and allow for changes in path. Steel Pipe Fitting products are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. We are also manufacturer and supplier of Inconel 600 Pipe Fittings , Inconel 625 Pipe Fittings pipe fitting grades.

Types of Pipe Fittings

Pipe Fittings Application and Uses

  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Textile machinery
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in the Oil and gas industry
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Medical Gas Pipeline Systems
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Pharmaceutical processing industry
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Fluid piping.
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Modern architecture.
  • Pipe Fittings Uses in Water waste projects.

